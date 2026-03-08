New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Post Budget Webinar on the theme 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas-Fulfilling Aspirations of People' on March 9 via video conferencing.

Under this theme, multiple breakout sessions will be organised across sectors, including education and skilling, health and AYUSH, tourism and hospitality, among others.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana January Instalment Status: How To Check INR 1,500 Payment Online.

The discussions will cover initiatives such as strengthening education-to-employment pathways, development of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) content creator labs, expansion of allied health professionals and caregiver training, creation of regional medical hubs and new AYUSH institutions, as well as tourism initiatives such as hospitality skill development, sustainable tourism trails, Buddhist circuits in the North-Eastern region and heritage tourism promotion, according to a release.

The Post-Budget Webinar will provide a platform for collaborative engagement among the government, industry and domain experts to translate the policy vision outlined in the Budget into actionable strategies.

Also Read | NEET UG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to March 11, Apply Online at neet.nta.nic.in.

The discussions are expected to generate practical recommendations that will facilitate effective implementation and help accelerate progress towards inclusive growth and development.

The second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament is set to commence on March 9.

The first part of the Budget session concluded on February 13, marked by political debates over the India-US interim trade deal and the memoir of former Army Chief MM Naravane, whose publishing status remained a matter of controversy even outside the Parliament. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)