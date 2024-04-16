India News | PM Modi to Address Rally in Nalbari on Wednesday

Apr 16, 2024 11:54 AM IST
India News | PM Modi to Address Rally in Nalbari on Wednesday

Guwahati, Apr 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on Tuesday evening, BJP sources said.

The prime minister after his arrival will drive through the city to reach the Koinadhara state guest house where he will halt for the night.

Modi will leave for Nalbari on Wednesday to address an election rally for NDA Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury of the Asom Gana Parishad.

Choudhury is locked in a triangular contest with Deep Bayan of the Congress and CPI(M)'s Manoranjan Talukdar in the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat which will go to the polls on May 7.

Meanwhile, Assam traffic police have made vehicular restrictions along the route and district authorities have declared it as a 'no drone fly zone' on both days.

