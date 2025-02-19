New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first edition of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) conclave here on February 21.

The PMO said he will also address the gathering while Bhutan's Prime Minister Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay will deliver the keynote address as the guest of honour.

"The two-day conclave will serve as a premier platform where leaders from diverse domains like politics, sports, arts and media, the spiritual world, public policy, business and the social sector will share their inspiring life journeys and discuss aspects relating to leadership," it said.

The conclave will foster an ecosystem of collaboration and thought leadership, facilitating learning from both failures and successes to inspire young audiences, the PMO said.

The School of Ultimate Leadership is an upcoming leadership institution in Gujarat to enable "authentic leaders to advance public good", it noted.

The aim is to broaden the landscape of political leadership in India through formal training and to include those who rise through merit, commitment and passion for public service and not just from political lineage, it added.

