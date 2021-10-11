New Delhi, October 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend 28th National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Foundation Day programme on Tuesday at 11 am via video conferencing.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will also deliver an address on the occasion.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NHRC Chairperson will also be present during the event.

NHRC was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act 1993 on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights.

The Commission takes cognizance of any form of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and in cases of violation of human rights, recommends to the public authorities for payment of compensation to the victims, other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants.

