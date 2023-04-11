New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the world's first semi-high-speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) territory, as well as Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train on April 12, 2023, via video conferencing.

The inaugural train will run between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt. railway station.

The regular service of this Vande Bharat Express will start from April 13, 2023, and will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt., with stops at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon.

As per the schedule, the new Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance between Delhi Cantt. and Ajmer in 5 hours and 15 minutes.

The present fastest train in the same route, Shatabdi Express, takes 6 hours 15 minutes from Delhi Cantt. to Ajmer. Thus, the new Vande Bharat Express will be faster by 60 minutes as compared to the present fastest train running on the same route.

It is pertinent to note that Ajmer-Delhi Cantt. Vande Bharat Express will be the world's first semi-high-speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.

The train will improve the connectivity of major tourist destinations in Rajasthan including Pushkar, Ajmer Sharif Dargah etc.

Enhanced connectivity will also provide a boost to socio-economic development in the region.

PM Modi on April 8 flagged off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, second in the day, after Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana.

Earlier in January, PM Modi had flagged off India's eighth Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

The inauguration of the train on the new route comes one week after the Prime Minister flagged off the latest Vande Bharat on the Bhopal-New Delhi route.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express has stops at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore stations while it covers its 660 km journey between the cities.

It is pertinent to note that Vande Bharat Train is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high speed and self-propelled train set. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience to rail users. (ANI)

