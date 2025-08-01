Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the state on September 8, will inaugurate a bio-refinery in Numaligarh and lay down the foundation of multiple development projects.

Addressing a press conference, Assam CM listed the itinerary of PM Modi's visit highlighting that the latter will also attend the birth anniversary celebration of Bhupen Hazarika organised by the government of Assam.

"PM Modi will inaugurate a bio-refinery in Numaligarh... In the process, various other chemicals will be derived as a value-added product. The plant has been established at Rs. 4,200 crore. Later, the PM will lay a foundation stone of another bridge over the Brahmaputra River and the ring road," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"He will also lay the foundation stone for the Darrang Medical College. In Guwahati, PM will attend the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, organised by the government of Assam," he added.

Assam CM also informed that the Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state on August 29, where he will inaugurate the newly built Raj Bhawan.

"On 29th August, the Union Home Minister will visit Guwahati. He will inaugurate the new Raj Bhawan. NDA got a good victory in the Panchayat elections, and all the Panchayat members of NDA will hold a convention on 29th August in Guwahati. The Union Home Minister will attend the convention as the chief guest," he said.

Speaking about the forest land encroachment in the state, CM Sarma said, "Every Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to find out the level of encroachment in the forest area and will try to see that the forest area is cleared, people are evicted except those people who are eligible for the forest rights... At least 10 years will be required, as the level of encroachment is very high."

Assam CM also announced that the state will launch the third edition of Orunodoi scheme, increasing the assistance amount to families by Rs 250 if they purchase LPG.

"In August, the elected panchayat representatives and district administration will visit each Orunodoi 3.0 beneficiary, providing a book along with a letter. On September 17, on the occasion of the birthday of PM Modi, we will launch Orunodoi 3.0," he said.

"On a pilot basis, we want to start another scheme. If Orunodoi beneficiaries purchase LPG, we will provide them with an additional Rs. 250, bringing the total amount from the Orunodoi scheme to Rs. 1,250," he added.

Speaking about Nijut Moina Scheme, which provides financial assistance to girl students from higher secondary to post-graduate level in government and government-aided institution, CM Sarma said, "The Nijut Moina Scheme is an impactful scheme. School dropouts and early marriage of girls have decreased. We will start the distribution of forms for the Nijut Moina Scheme from August 6. We will extend this scheme to Tezpur Central University and Silchar University also. The girl students under the self-financing course will also get benefits." (ANI)

