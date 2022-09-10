New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, being organised at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida, on September 12 at around 10.30 am.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the four-day-long IDF WDS 2022 being held from September 12 to 15, is a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders including industry leaders, experts, farmers and policy planners centring around the theme of 'Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood'.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Man Murders 42-Year-Old Woman, Later Has Sex With Corpse; Arrested.

Around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are expected to participate in IDF WDS 2022. The last such Summit was held in India about half a century ago in 1974.

"The Indian dairy industry is unique in the sense that it is based on a cooperative model that empowers small and marginal dairy farmers, especially women. Driven by the vision of the Prime Minister, the government has taken multiple steps for the betterment of the dairy sector resulting in an increase of milk production by more than 44 per cent in the last eight years," said the PMO.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Update: Operations to Be Partially Curtailed on Yellow Line Section On September 11 Due to Maintenance Work.

"The success story of the Indian dairy industry, accounting for about 23 per cent of global milk, producing around 210 million tonnes annually, and empowering more than 8 crore dairy farmers, will be showcased at the IDF WDS 2022. The summit will also help Indian dairy farmers to gain exposure about the global best practices," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)