New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation several key projects of the Railways in Gujarat on Friday via video conferencing.

He will also inaugurate the Aquatics and Robotics Gallery, and Nature Park in Gujarat Science City during the event.

The Railway projects include the newly redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Railway station, gauge converted cum electrified Mahesana - Varetha line, and the newly electrified Surendranagar - Pipavav section.

The Prime Minister will also flag off two new trains i.e Gandhinagar Capital - Varanasi Superfast Express and MEMU service trains between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, PM Modi said: "At 4:30 PM tomorrow, 16th July, a range of interesting development works will be inaugurated in Gujarat. These works cover the environment, nature, railways and science."

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the upgradation of Gandhinagar Capital Railway station has been done at a cost of Rs 71 crore. The Station has been provided with world class amenities, at par with modern airports. Special Care has been taken to make it a Divyang friendly station by providing it with a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space etc. The complete building is designed and provided with Green Building rating features. The state-of-the-art external facade will have daily theme based lighting with 32 themes. The station will also house a five star hotel.

The Mahesana - Varetha Gauge conversion of 55 km has been completed at a cost of Rs 293 crores alongwith the electrification work at a cost of Rs 74 crores. It has a total of ten stations with four newly developed station buildings viz. Visnagar, Vadnagar, Kheralu & Varetha.

Electrification of Surendranagar - Pipavav Section has been completed at a total cost of Rs 289 crores. The project will provide seamless freight movement from Palanpur, Ahmedabad and other parts of country upto Pipavav Port without any change of traction. It will also decongest Ahmedabad, Viramgam and Surendranagar Yards due to avoidance of detentions for loco change over.

Nature Park includes several picturesque features like a Mist Garden, Chess Garden, Selfie Points, Sculpture Park and an outdoor maze. It also includes interesting labyrinths designed for children. The park also contains various sculptures of extinct animals such as Mammoth, Terror Bird, Saber Tooth Lion replete with scientific information. (ANI)

