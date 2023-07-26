Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rajkot International Airport on Thursday.

Chairman of the Airport Authority of India, Sanjiv Kumar said, "PM Modi will inaugurate Rajkot's Greenfield Airport tomorrow. This airport is very big and beautiful...We are very happy that PM Modi will be inaugurating it and dedicating it to the people of Gujarat."

Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Nearly Dozen Widows of Pulwama Martyrs Wait for Children to Turn 18 to Apply for Government Jobs.

Speaking about the airport, Sanjiv Kumar said, "The total cost for the construction of the airport came out to be approximately Rs 1,500 crore. The runway here is 3,000 m long, so big aircraft can land here. There is also scope for expansion, if needed, in the future..."

Prime Minister’s vision to improve air connectivity across the country will get a fillip with the development of the new International Airport in Rajkot, a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Also Read | NCP Split: Election Commission Directs Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar Factions To Share Documents Submitted to Poll Body With Each Other, Confirm Sharing of Papers Within Three Weeks.

The Greenfield Airport has been developed in a total land area of more than 2500 acres and at a cost of more than Rs 1400 crore. The new airport has an amalgamation of modern technology and sustainable features, it added.

The press release stated that the terminal building is GRIHA -4 compliant (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) and the New Terminal Building (NITB) is equipped with various sustainability features like Double Insulated Roofing System, skylights, LED Lighting, Low Heat Gain Glazing etc.

Rajkot’s cultural vibrancy has inspired the design of the terminal of the airport and it will depict art forms from Lippan art to Dandiya dance through its dynamic external façade and splendid interiors, the release said.

The Airport will be an epitome of the local architectural heritage and will reflect the cultural glory of art and dance forms of Kathiawar region of Gujarat. The new airport in Rajkot will contribute not only towards development of the local automobile industry of Rajkot but will also encourage trade, tourism, education and industrial sectors throughout Gujarat, the Prime Minister's Office said in the press release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)