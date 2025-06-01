New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): In line with his commitment to developing world-class air infrastructure and enhancing connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 2, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The IATA 81st Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit (WATS) will be held from June 1 to 3. PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The last AGM in India was held 42 years ago in 1983. It brings together more than 1,600 participants, including top global aviation industry leaders, government officials and international media representatives.

The World Air Transport Summit will focus on key issues facing the aviation industry, including Economics of the Airline industry, Air Connectivity, Energy Security, Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production, Financing Decarbonisation, Innovations among others. The aviation leaders and media representatives from around the world will also get to witness India's remarkable transformation in the aviation landscape and its contribution to the country's socio-economic development.

Earlier on May 31, PM Modi virtually inaugurated the newly developed Satna Airport and the upgraded Datia Airport in Madhya Pradesh.

The historic occasion, which marks a transformative leap for the Bundelkhand and Baghelkhand regions, was celebrated through physical events held at both airports, symbolising the Government of India's resolve to extend the benefits of air travel to every corner of the country under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The ceremony at Datia Airport was graced by the presence of Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, while the event at Satna Airport was attended by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol. Both ministers highlighted the Ministry of Civil Aviation's unwavering focus on enhancing regional connectivity, improving accessibility, and catalysing local economies.

The Satna Airport, developed by the Airports Authority of India at a cost of Rs 36.96 crore, is set to serve as a major regional hub in northeastern Madhya Pradesh. Known for its cultural and industrial prominence, Satna's new airport will now provide seamless connectivity to religious and industrial centers such as Chitrakoot and Maihar. (ANI)

