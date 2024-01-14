New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh and Kerala on January 16 and 17, where he will inaugurate and dedicate several projects to the nation, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday.

PM Modi will inaugurate the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics at Palasamudram, Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will also interact with Officer Trainees of the 74th and 75th batch of Indian Revenue Service (Custom and Indirect Taxes) as well as officer trainees of the Royal Civil Service of Bhutan.

"On January 16, at around 3:30 PM, the Prime Minister will reach Palasamudram, Sri Sathya Sai District in Andhra Pradesh and inaugurate the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN)," an official statement issued by PMO said.

"Spread over 500 acres, the academy is the apex institution of the Government of India for capacity building in the fields of Indirect Taxation (Customs, Central Excise and Goods and Services Tax) and Narcotics Control Administration," it added.

Prime Minister Modi will perform pooja and darshan at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala on the morning of January 17.

"He will also perform pooja and darshan at Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple at around 10:30 AM. After that, at around noon, the Prime Minister will inaugurate important infrastructure projects related to the ports, shipping, and waterways sector," PMO said.

During his visit to Kochi, the Prime Minister will inaugurate three major infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 4,000 crore viz the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL); the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL; and LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi.

"The New Dry Dock, built at a cost of about Rs 1,800 crore at the existing premises of CSL, Kochi, is a flagship project reflecting New India's engineering prowess. This one-of-a-kind 310-meter-long stepped dry dock, with a width of 75/60 meters, depth of 13 meters and a draught of up to 9.5 metres, is one of the largest marine infrastructures in the region," PMO said.

"The International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) project, built at a cost of about Rs 970 crore is a unique facility of its own. It has a ship lift system with a capacity of 6000T, a transfer system, six workstations and a berth of approximately 1,400 metre which can accommodate 7 vessels of 130 metres in length simultaneously," it added.

PMO further mentioned that Indian Oil's LPG Import Terminal at Puthuvypeen, Kochi, was built at a cost of about Rs 1,236 crore.

"With a 15400 MT storage capacity, the terminal will ensure a steady supply of LPG for millions of households and businesses in the region. This project will further strengthen India's efforts towards ensuring accessible & affordable energy for all," PMO said. (ANI)

