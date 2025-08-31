Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 31 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to maintain "good relations" with all countries including China and expressed hope that the situation will improve between the two countries in the future.

On PM Modi's bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, CM Vishnu Deo Sai told reporters, "Due to the Prime Minister, India's respect and honour in the world has increased. He wants to maintain good relations with all countries, including China, so certainly the environment will be good in the future."

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Sunday emphasised the commitment to taking the India-China ties forward, based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity, during his bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He appreciated the progress made on several fronts of ties and peace on the border post disengagements. He also spoke about the beginning of the Kailash Mansoravar Yatra and touched upon the beginning of direct flight connectivity between the two countries.

He said that an agreement has been reached on border management between the two countries."Last year in Kazan, we had very fruitful discussions which gave a positive direction to our relations. After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created," PM Modi said.

"An agreement has been reached between our Special Representatives regarding border management. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed. Direct flights between the two countries are also being resumed. The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity," the Prime Minister Modi said.

He thanked the Chinese President for the warm welcome and congratulated China for successfully chairing the SCO. "I congratulate you on China's successful chairmanship of the SCO. I thank you for the invitation to visit China and for our meeting today".

The Prime Minister Modi arrived on Saturday evening in the city, his first visit to China in more than seven years. Recently, India and China have taken multiple steps to smooth their bilateral relationship, including the resumption of trade through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim. (ANI)

