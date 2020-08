New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on his 41st birthday, saying that he is doing path-breaking work to transform the state and to empower its youth.

"Birthday wishes to the hardworking Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu ji. He is doing path-breaking work to transform Arunachal Pradesh and empower the youth of the state. May Almighty bless him with long and healthy life in service of the people," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Also Read | Joe Biden Officially Accepts Democratic Party’s Nomination For US Presidential Elections 2020: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 21, 2020.

Khandu became India's youngest Chief Minister at 37 years in July 2016.

Previously, he had served as Minister of Tourism, Urban Development and Water Resources in former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki's government. (ANI)

Also Read | Telangana Fire: 9 Feared Trapped, 10 People Rescued So Far After Massive Blaze at Srisailam Power Station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)