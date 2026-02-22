Delhi, February 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 118th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, February 22, paid a moving tribute to Aalin Sherin Abraham, who became Kerala’s youngest-ever organ donor. The Prime Minister highlighted the "unparalleled courage" of Aalin’s parents, who decided to donate their infant's organs after she was declared brain-dead just weeks after her birth.

Aalin was born to Sherin and Abraham from Pathanamthitta, Kerala. Shortly after her birth, she faced severe medical complications that eventually led to a diagnosis of brain death at the Government Medical College in Kottayam. Despite their immense personal grief, her parents consented to the organ retrieval process, a decision that Prime Minister Modi described as a "beacon of hope" for the thousands of people currently on organ transplant waiting lists across India. PM Narendra Modi Highlights India's AI Breakthroughs, Cultural Heritage at AI Impact Summit 2026 in Mann Ki Baat.

India pays homage to Alin Sherin Abraham from Kerala. The decision of her parents, Mr. Arun Abraham and Mrs. Sherin Ann John, to donate her organs will inspire generations to come. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/KiTImUpIgO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2026

Aalin’s organs, including her kidneys and liver, were successfully harvested and transplanted into eligible recipients through the state’s Mrithasanjeevani (Kerala Network for Organ Sharing) program. The procedure was technically challenging due to the infant’s age and size, but medical teams at Kottayam Medical College and Kochi’s Aster Medcity worked in coordination to ensure the transplants were successful.

In his address, PM Modi emphasised that Aalin’s story is not just one of tragedy, but one of immense social contribution. He noted that her legacy continues to live on through the individuals who were given a second lease on life because of her parents' timely decision. Kerala: 10-Month-Old Alin Sherin Abraham Becomes Youngest Organ Donor After Being Declared Brain Dead Following Road Accident, Saves 5 Lives (See Pics).

Organ Donation: A Growing Awareness in India

The Prime Minister used the occasion to discuss the broader statistics of organ donation in India. He noted that while awareness is increasing, the gap between donors and those in need remains vast. By highlighting Aalin’s case, the government aims to dispel myths surrounding organ donation, particularly involving minors and infants.

"Aalin Sherin Abraham has become an inspiration for the entire country," the Prime Minister said. He encouraged citizens to register as organ donors, calling it the "greatest gift" one can leave behind.

Kerala has historically been a leader in India’s organ donation movement through its Mrithasanjeevani initiative. The state has established streamlined protocols for brain-death certification and organ allocation, which allowed Aalin's donation to proceed without legal or procedural delays.

Neonatal organ donation remains exceptionally rare globally due to the complex medical criteria required for brain-death certification in infants. Aalin’s case marks a milestone in Indian medical history, proving that even the youngest lives can leave an indelible mark on society through the advancements of modern transplant surgery.

