Anini, February 22: A group of tourists from Gujarat has come under intense online criticism after a video allegedly showing them abusing staff at Mishmi Hills Resort in Dibang Valley’s Anini went viral on social media.

The incident reportedly took place on February 20 at the scenic resort in Arunachal Pradesh. According to local sources, the confrontation began after resort staff informed the guests about the property's no outside food and beverage policy.

Viral Video Shows Heated Exchange

Clips circulating on Instagram show a group of men and women moving around the resort premises and allegedly shouting at staff members. Other guests staying at the property reportedly stepped in to support the staff and attempted to calm the situation.

The video has triggered widespread debate online, with many users condemning the alleged behaviour and calling for respectful tourism practices in the Northeast.

Resort Issues Public Statement

Following the controversy, Mishmi Hills Resort released a detailed statement on its official Instagram page, expressing disappointment over the incident.

“With a heavy heart, on behalf of our entire Mishmi Hill Resorts & Hotels Anini team, I am compelled to make this public statement,” the post read. The management stated that the resort has consistently aimed to offer warm hospitality to visitors from across India and around the world.

The statement emphasized the resort’s commitment to cultural exchange, mutual respect, and responsible tourism.

Allegations of Abuse and Intimidation

According to the resort management, the dispute escalated after staff politely reiterated the no outside food and drinks policy. The guests allegedly reacted aggressively, hurled abuse, and made racist remarks toward staff members.

The post further claimed that the tourists engaged in property damage and attempted to intimidate employees by invoking alleged connections with prominent corporate personalities and organizations, including Reliance Industries Limited.

Growing Conversation Around Responsible Tourism

The incident has reignited discussions around respectful travel and cultural sensitivity, particularly in ecologically fragile and culturally rich regions like Arunachal Pradesh.

While no official police statement has been issued at the time of writing, the viral video continues to draw strong reactions online, with many urging tourists to respect local rules and communities when traveling.

