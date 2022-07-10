New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his birthday and said that he is making outstanding efforts to make India strong and self-reliant in the defence sector.

PM Modi also hailed his passion for community service, agriculture and village development.

"Birthday wishes to my valued Cabinet colleague Rajnath Singh Ji. He is making outstanding efforts to make India strong and self-reliant in the defence sector. His passion for community service, agriculture and village development is well known. Praying for his long life," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Extending birthday wishes to Defence Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has played an important role in strengthening the party.

"Happy birthday to Union Defense Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh Ji. Under the leadership of Modi Ji, Rajnath ji the three services have been modernizing and have become more powerful. He has also played an important role in strengthening the party. I wish him a healthy and long life," Shah tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also wished Singh and said that his loyalty to the country and dedication to public service is an inspiration.

"Happy Birthday to senior leader and Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh Ji. Your loyalty to the country and your dedication to public service is an inspiration. I pray for your good health and long life," he tweeted.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished his fellow Minister and wished him healthy and long life.

"Happy Birthday to my fellow Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Ji in the Union Cabinet. I pray to God may you stay healthy and long," he tweeted.

Born on July 10, 1951, Rajnath Singh turns 71 today. Before taking charge as the Union Defence Minister in 2019, Singh was the Union Minister for Home Affairs in the first PM Modi cabinet.

He has served as the BJP's national president and played a key role in the party's victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

