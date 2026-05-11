India News | PM Modi's Appeals Aimed at Collective Participation to Face Global Disruptions, No Need to Panic: I&B Official

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeals to the nation, urging citizens to become partners in strengthening the country amid the West Asia crisis, a senior official of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Monday emphasised that they were aimed at "collective participation to navigate global economic challenges."

Addressing media persons after an inter-ministerial meeting in the national capital today, C Senthil Rajan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) clarified the intent behind the Prime Minister's appeals.

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Rajan stated, "Prime Minister, in his speech in Hyderabad, has called for a collective participation to help India face global economic disruptions, supply chain challenges, and rising prices caused by international conflicts. He has emphasised the need for citizens to live responsibly and fulfill duties towards the country during difficult times. The idea is for optimum and efficient utilisation of the available resources. And we request all of you to kindly report the spirit in which he has made this appeal."

He further reassured that the country has sufficient supplies and that the Prime Minister's suggestions -- such as opting for domestic tourism and delaying non-essential purchases -- are strategic measures to strengthen the economy.

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"It is not that there is a shortage, there are adequate stocks, adequate resources have been...arrangements have been made by all the ministries, and that is being informed to the public every day through these briefings. The Prime Minister has just made this appeal in the spirit that we actually take steps to efficiently utilise whatever is available. Just to repeat again what he said, he has appealed to citizens to help conserve foreign exchange reserves by avoiding unnecessary foreign travel, overseas vacations, and foreign weddings; choosing domestic tourism and celebrations within India," the I&B ministry official said.

Rajan emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeals to the public are centred on the efficient utilisation of national resources to mitigate the impact of global economic disruptions.

"He has requested people to avoid non-essential gold purchases for one year in order to reduce pressure on foreign exchange inflows. So every appeal that he has made has been made in a context of actually efficiently utilising our resources and minimising any economic impact on the people here," he said.

The I&B Joint Secretary further reassured the public that there is no cause for alarm regarding the availability of essential goods, stressing that the government is fully prepared to handle upcoming challenges.

"Kindly, it is for the public also that there is no need for any panic buying, there is no need for any cause of concern. The government has taken into account all the steps that need to be taken, and we are addressing and taking adequate measures to address anything that is expected. And as far as the Prime Minister's appeal is concerned, it is... he is calling upon every citizen to be part of this process in minimising the impact that these economic disruptions and uncertainties have caused," he added.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad made seven appeals to the nation. He urged citizens to reduce dependence on imports and adopt responsible consumption habits to strengthen the economy amid global supply chain disruptions and rising costs caused by international conflicts.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to rethink discretionary spending, including avoiding foreign travel for one year. He also appealed to people to explore ways to reduce foreign expenditure, such as reconsidering destination weddings abroad or limiting excessive gold purchases for a year. PM Modi also called for the revival of work-from-home practices.

He further asked people of the country to reduce edible oil consumption, use public transport, prefer carpooling, adopt electric vehicles and move towards natural farming practices in order to reduce the country's import burden and conserve foreign exchange. (ANI)

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