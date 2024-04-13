Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed pleasure over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state, saying it gives them energy and will strengthen them in this election year.

After kick-starting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh last Sunday, PM Modi is visiting the state again on Sunday, April 14. It will be the PM's third visit to the state within the last eight days.

"Tomorrow, PM Narendra Modi will be coming to Madhya Pradesh. We are fortunate that his arrival will be on the occasion of BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary. It will give us energy, enthusiasm, and will strengthen us in this election period. I welcome him on behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh," CM Yadav told ANI.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also extended greetings to the people of the state on occasions, including Nishadraj Jayanti and Baisakhi.

Last Sunday, PM Modi held a roadshow in Jabalpur as part of the party's election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, and people in large numbers gathered to witness the roadshow on both sides of the road.

Later on Tuesday this week, the prime minister visited the state again and addressed a public gathering in Balaghat in support of BJP nominee Bharti Pardhi.

Now, PM Modi will be visiting Pipariya in Narmadapuram district on Sunday, April 14, and he will address a public gathering in support of the BJP candidate from Hoshangabad parliamentary seat, Darshan Singh Chaudhary.

Hoshangabad will go to the polls in the second phase on April 26 in the state.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7, and May 13.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win only one seat. (ANI)

