New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-nation tour from June 15 to 19, covering Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia, in a major diplomatic outreach spanning the Mediterranean, North America, and Eastern Europe.

At the invitation of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, PM Modi will pay an official visit to the country on June 15-16. This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus since 2002, and only the third since India's independence.

The visit highlights India's strategic pivot towards the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) -- a transformative connectivity initiative aimed at boosting regional cooperation in trade, energy, and digital infrastructure.

While in Nicosia, the Prime Minister will hold high-level bilateral talks with President Christodoulides. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening defence and maritime cooperation, expanding energy and infrastructure investments and enhancing academic and cultural exchanges.

The two countries are also expected to sign new bilateral agreements, including on digital governance and climate action.

PM Modi will also address a business forum in Limassol, where he will invite industry leaders to explore new opportunities in India's rapidly growing economy.

India and Cyprus share a deep-rooted partnership based on shared values of democracy, rule of law, and a commitment to multilateralism. The visit is set to reaffirm these bonds and deepen India's engagement with the European Union's eastern Mediterranean flank.

Following Cyprus, PM Modi will head to Canada to participate in the G7 Summit (June 15-17), where India will contribute to key discussions on global challenges, including climate change, economic security, technology, and geopolitics.

On his return journey, the Prime Minister will visit Croatia. This will be the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship. Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and meet the President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic. The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union.

This high-level tour is seen as a reflection of India's expanding global footprint and commitment to forging diversified strategic partnerships. (ANI)

