New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of states on 28th October 2022 via video conferencing.

The Chintan Shivir is being held at Surajkund, Haryana on 27th & 28th October, 2022. Home Secretaries and Director General of Police (DGPs) of the States and Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) & Central Police Organisations (CPOs) will also attend the Chintan Shivir.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot Government Sanctions Rs 13.10 Crore for Smart Classes in 500 Madrasas Across Rajasthan.

The Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers is an endeavor to provide a national perspective to policy formulation on internal security related matters, in accordance with the Panch Pran announced by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech. The Shivir, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at centre and state levels.

The Shivir will deliberate on issues like modernization of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women safety, drug trafficking, among others. (ANI)

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Chairs Party's Central Election Committee Meeting To Finalise Candidates for Upcoming Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)