New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, saying he has made indelible contributions to the country's progress.

Born in Maharashtra in a Dalit family in 1891, Ambedkar was a jurist and economist who played an important role in India's freedom movement.

Ambedkar championed the cause of the Dalit community which faced deep-rooted discrimination. He was also India's first law minister.

"Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India's progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation," Modi said in a tweet.

