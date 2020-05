India News | PM Pays Tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on His Death Anniversary

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 56th death anniversary on Wednesday.

Nehru, the first prime minister of India, held office between August 1947 and May 1964.

"Tributes to our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary," the prime minister tweeted.

Nehru died on this day in 1964.

