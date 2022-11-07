New Delhihennai, Nov 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday paid tributes to Azha. Valliappa, a Tamil writer, feted for his literary work for children, on his 100th birth anniversary.

His (Tamil writer) efforts continue to inspire several people in today's era, Modi said.

The Prime Minister tweeted: "I pay homage to Azha. Valliappa on his birth centenary. He is not only remembered for his outstanding writing and poetry but also for his efforts to popularise history, culture, and literature among children. His efforts continue to inspire several people in today's era."

Born in Rayavaram in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu, Azha. Valliappa (November 7, 1922 – March 16, 1989) was a prominent children's poet. He started writing poems from the age of 13.

He is hailed as the father of Tamil children's literature and has authored over a 1,000 poems and more than 55 books. He devoted his writing skills to creating children's literature and was instrumental in the development and growth of many children-writers. He founded the Children's Writers' Association in 1950 to bring together writers for children. He was the editor-in-chief of five children's magazines for over 16 years. After a stint in Shakti, a magazine, he joined Indian Bank. He started writing poems and essays while working at the bank and continued to write even after his retirement from the bank in November 1982. This prolific writer was honorary editor of Balar Malar, Damaram, Sanghu, Pooncholai and Gokulam newspapers and magazines. He was conferred the titles of "Pillai Kaviarasu" and "Mazalai Kavi Chemmal" by various organisations. He is popularly known as Kuzhanthai Kavignar (chieldren's poet) and was said to have conveyed philosophical ideas for children through simple rhymes. Valliappa's first collection of 23 poems "Malarum Ullam" was published in 1944 and "Sirikkum Pookal" is the second volume. In 1982, the Madurai Kamaraj University conferred the title of "Tamil Pervaich Chemmal" on him "Azha Valliappa's literature for children integrated spirituality, ahimsa and patriotism and it is our duty to take his work across our nation," said BJP State chief K Annamalai.

