New Delhi (India), August 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to the nation on August 28.

In an official release, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday said the PM will dedicate the renovated monument to the nation at 6.25 pm on Saturday through video conferencing.

"He will also inaugurate museum galleries developed at the Smarak. The event will also showcase the multiple development initiatives taken by the government to upgrade the complex," PMO said.

As per the PMO, four Museum galleries have been created through adaptive reuse of redundant and underutilised buildings. The galleries showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period, with the fusion of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculptural installations.

The release also informed that a 'Sound and Light' show has also been set up to display the events that happened on April 13, 1919.

"Multiple development initiatives have been undertaken at the complex. Elaborate heritage restoration works have been carried out in sync with the local architectural style of Punjab. The Shaheedi well has been repaired and restored with a redefined super structure. The heart of the Bagh, the flame monument, has been repaired and restored, water body rejuvenated as a lily pond, and the pathways made broader for better navigability," it stated.

Several new and modern amenities have been added, including redefined paths of movement with appropriate signages; illumination of strategic spots; landscaping and hardscaping with native plantation; and installation of audio nodes throughout the garden, said PMO, added that newer areas have been also developed for housing the Salvation Ground, Amar Jyot and Flag Mast.

"Union Minister of Culture, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministers of State for Culture, Governor and Chief Minister of Punjab; Chief Ministers of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh; all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab, members of Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust, among others, will be present on the occasion," the release added. (ANI)

