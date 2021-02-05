New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Assam and West Bengal on February 7.

According to the Prime Minister Office, during his visit to Assam, he will launch 'Asom Mala' in Sonitpur at around 11:45 am and will lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges and hospitals which are being set up at Biswanath and Charaideo.

The estimated cost of the new medical colleges and hospitals which are being set up at Biswanath and Charaideo is over Rs 1100 crore. Each hospital will have a 500-bed capacity and 100 MBBS seat capacity, PMO said.

Later at 4:50 pm, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and will lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in West Bengal's Haldia.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the 348 km Dobhi - Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project in West Bengal. It marks an important milestone towards achieving 'one nation, one gas grid'.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the second Catalytic-Isodewaxing unit of Haldia Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation.

This unit will have a capacity of 270 Thousand Metric Tonne per annum, and once commissioned, is expected to result in a saving of about US$ 185 Million in foreign exchange, PMO said.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the 4 Lane ROB-cum-Flyover at Haldia's Ranichak on NH 41. It has been built at the cost of Rs 190 crore.

'Asom Mala' programme is aimed at helping improve state highways and major district roads network in Assam. It will provide quality inter-linkage roads between the National Highways and the rural roads network as well as facilitate seamless multi-modal transportation. (ANI)

