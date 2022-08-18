Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted multiple raids at the premises of former Bahujan Samaj Party's MP Mukhtar Ansari in Lucknow and Ghazipur in connection with an alleged Prevention of money laundering case.

Ansari, a five time former MLA is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Masked Men Loot Rs 6 Lakh at Gunpoint From Businessman's Office in Prayagraj (Watch Video).

The ED has covered a total of 11 locations, including those in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, during the searches.

The central agency is also raiding the residence of his Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari, who is a BSP MP from Ghazipur . (ANI)

Also Read | BPSC AAO 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission AAO Prelims Exam Admit Card Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Know How To Download.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)