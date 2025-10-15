New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested 3 Juveniles, wanted in an attempt to murder case in Delhi's Patel Nagar. The incident took place on October 10, when a local gang member attacked another rival gang member with a knife. Due to this attack, the injured sustained serious injuries, an official said.

According to Police, on October 10, an information was received at Police Station Patel Nagar regarding an assault incident at Sharda Electrical, Baljeet Nagar. Immediately, the Investigating Officer along with staff reached the spot and found that a fight had taken place between a group of boys, during which one person was attacked with a knife. The injured was shifted to the hospital, where he was declared unfit for statement.

Also Read | Hijab Row: St Rita's Public School Reopens in Kochi Amid Police Presence, Kerala Government Flags Rights Violation.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 423/2025 under Sections 109(1)/3(5) BNS was registered at Police station Patel Nagar and investigation was taken up. The team immediately began an intensive investigation. CCTV footage from the area was collected and carefully analyzed. Local informers were activated to develop intelligence about the suspects. During the analysis, one suspect was identified through CCTV footage, an official said.

During the interrogation, Police said, using both technical and manual intelligence, the team traced the movements of the identified suspect. On October 11, acting on a specific input from a secret informer regarding the presence of the accused near Prem Nagar, Delhi, a raid was conducted, leading to the apprehension of the main accused juvenile. Based on his disclosure, two other juveniles involved in the attack were also apprehended from Baljeet Nagar.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 15, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

During sustained interrogation, it was revealed that CCL "V" is associated with the Bhagat Singh Gang, which is active in the areas of Moti Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Anand Parbat, and Pandav Nagar. The group has a long-standing rivalry with another local group known as the Sarkar Group, formed recently for area dominance. The present attack was found to be a direct consequence of this ongoing gang rivalry.

Police said, "Investigation is continuing to identify and apprehend other members involved in the case and to verify their possible involvement in similar criminal activities." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)