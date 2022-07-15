Kapurthala, Jul 15 (PTI) Kapurthala police on Friday arrested two members of a gang here.

Four pistols and 23 cartridges were recovered from them. Police said that with their arrest they have thwarted the attempt of their gang to loot a petrol pump at village Boolpur under police station Sultanpur Lodhi. Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajbachan Singh Sandhu said that police during a 'naka' (check point) at Bidhipur signalled a two-wheeler to stop, but the two people riding the scooter tried to escape and while doing so, they ran into an electricity pole and sustained injuries. Police rescued both and admitted them in the civil hospital.

During the preliminary investigation, both confessed to have formed a gang to carry out robberies on highway. They had also planned to loot a petrol pump in Kapurthala. Police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act against them. Police parties have been dispatched to arrest the remaining accused, said the SSP.

