Srinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir Thursday attached the house of fugitive terrorist Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, alias Latram, in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar, officials said.

The notice of attachment was posted on the house by police personnel. Latram is reported to be living in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2023: Counting of Votes in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Begins.

The building, located on a plot measuring 540 square feet, was attached under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, on orders from the Union Home Ministry.

Latram shot to fame in 1989 for his role in the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes Begins for 60 Seats Amid Tight Security.

He made it to international headlines when he, along with Jaish chief Masood Azhar and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen chief Omar Saeed Sheikh, was released in exchange for a hijacked Indian Airlines plane in the Afghan city of Kandahar in 1999.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)