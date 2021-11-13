Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], November 13 (ANI): Police have registered a case against Congress leaders for allegedly attacking media persons at a hotel on Saturday.

It is reported that a faction of the Congress party had organised a meeting at a hotel in Kozhikode.

Also Read | Manipur Terrorist Attack: PLA, MNPF Claim Responsibility for Attack on Assam Rifles Convoy.

In order to report the meeting, mediapersons reached the hotel venue and started clicking pictures. At that moment, the Congress leaders attacked the mediapersons.

In the attack, at least three journalists sustained minor injuries.

Also Read | International Children’s Peace Prize 2021: Indian Brothers Vihaan and Nav Agarwal Win Prestigious Children’s Prize for Waste Project.

Later, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists staged a protest and registered a case under Section 322, 327, 143 and 147 of the IPC against the Congress leaders, including former District Congress Committee president U Rajeevan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)