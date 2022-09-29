Ludhiana, Sep 29 (PTI) A police constable allegedly shot dead his girlfriend with his licensed revolver on Thursday, police said.

The accused was deployed as a security personnel with a senior police officer posted at Ludhiana, they said.

According to the police, the constable and the woman were living in a guest house for the last six-seven months in New Prem Nagar.

The reasons behind the crime were under investigation, they said.

A case has been registered against the constable on the statement of the father of the woman, who hailed from Ferozepur, police said.

