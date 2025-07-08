Dehradun, Jul 7 (PTI) Police on Monday detained the owner of the dangerous rottweiler dogs that attacked an old woman in Jakhan of Rajpur area here and seriously injured her.

Devi, a resident of Kishan Nagar, was attacked by two ferocious dogs on Sunday morning when she was going to a temple near her house as usual. Hearing the screams of the old lady, her neighbours came out and somehow rescued her from the clutches of the dogs.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where her condition remains critical.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said that acting on the complaint given by Umang Nirwal, the son of 75-year-old Kaushalya Devi, a case was registered against the dog owner Nafees (40) under relevant sections.

During investigation, police said it was found that Nafees had not taken any license from the municipal corporation for keeping "dangerous" breeds of dogs.

Nafees was taken into custody by the police and he is being questioned, the SSP said.

The dog owners are accused of not coming out to save the woman during the attack.

Police will collaborate with the municipal corporation to ensure strict action is taken against those who keep "dangerous" breeds of dogs without a licence, he said.

Responding to complaints of people being attacked, some killed, by "dangerous breed" of dogs, the central government has banned the import, breeding, purchase and sale of 23 foreign breed dogs, including rottweilers, pitbulls and american bulldogs.

Singh has requested people to inform police control room number 112 or municipal corporation office if there are any such dogs around them.

