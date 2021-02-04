Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Anakapalle town police held a flag march in Satyanarayanapuram panchayat and Mulapeta hamlet in Visakhapatnam district ahead of upcoming panchayat polls on Thursday morning.

"We held the flag march as part of police arrangements ahead of panchayat polls to see that no untoward incident takes place and the elections are conducted in a peaceful environment. Some people are bound over in order to prevent any tense situation in the area," said the Circle Inspector L Bhaskar.

Sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, men and women constables as well as home guards took part in the flag march.

The gram panchayat elections will be held in four phases across the state between February 9-21. The results will be declared on February 21. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)