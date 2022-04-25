Etah (UP) Apr 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh police conducted a raid at the residence here of Samajwadi Party leader Jugendra Singh Yadav and his brother Rameshwar Yadav, a former MLA, in connection with alleged land grabbing and a case under the Gangsters Act, officials said.

The two leaders live together at the Premnagar residence.

Circle Officer (City) Kalu Singh said the raid was conducted as the duo is absconding in a cases under the Gangsters Act. They also face charges of encroachment of government and private land, he said.

The raid was conducted to arrest them but they were not present at the home, the CO said.

Jugendra Singh Yadav is also a former district panchayat president.

