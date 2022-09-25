New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): A raiding team of Delhi Police was allegedly assaulted on Saturday by bouncers of 'Da Code' club in South Extension Part-1, a week after a woman was allegedly molested by the bouncers of the same club.

According to police, they received a PCR call complaining about loud music post permissible time. When the police officials tried to enter the 'Da Code' club, the bouncers tried to stop them. Hence, seven persons were detained and action was taken against them under sections 107/151 of CrPC.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Private Hospital Employee Rapes Two Colleagues, Records Video of One in Rewari; Arrested.

On September 18, a woman made a PCR call complaining that two bouncers and the manager of 'Da Code' bar molested her and tore her clothes off. She further informed that they misbehaved and hit her, and they had also touched her inappropriately. When a team led by Sub Inspector Deepak Yadav, reached the spot, the victim was found with her clothes torn.

The victim was taken to AIIMS trauma center and a case was registered against the culprits under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) 354 A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual Harassment) 354 B, 509, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

Also Read | Sharad Navratri 2022: Vaishno Devi Shrine All Set to Welcome Pilgrims During Nine-Day Navratri Festival.

The victim was examined in the case, and her statement was recorded Under 164 Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) before the Concerned Magistrate at Saket Court Complex. She said that she had come to the club along with her friends for a party, where they had arguments over the entry and the bouncers became aggressive and had beaten her and her friends, police said.

The CCTV cameras of the club and other neighbouring showrooms are being analyzed to reveal the truth behind the above incident. Apart from that, the details of the bouncers had also been taken from the club and efforts are being made to arrest the real culprits, police said

Till now, the alleged molesters are absconding.

Earlier also, the owner, his son, and staff were charge-sheeted in a case of the Excise Act in 2019 on the complaint of Excise Inspector Naveen Dutt. The Excise Staff was assaulted and confined in the bar for several hours by the owner and his staff. They were released from the club when the local police reached there and intervened in the matter.

The pub owners also have levelled allegations against Delhi Police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)