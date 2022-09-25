Haryana, September 25: A private hospital employee has been arrested for allegedly raping two of his women colleagues in the Bawal area in Rewari district. The accused, an operation theatre assistant, had also videographed one woman, The Times of India reported.

As per the reports, the accused is a son of a sub-inspector in Gurugram. Reportedly, the complainants alleged that the accused threatened to kill their fathers. Kolkata Shocker: Minor Girl Abducted, Gang-Raped Near Sealdah Station; Four Arrested.

As per the reports, the survivors are 18 and 21 years old. The incidents took place at different times. One of the victims was abused in the month of December last year and since then the accused had been blackmailing her. The second victim was abused last month when she was sleeping in changing room. Gujarat Shocker: Husband, Two Others Held for Gang-Rape and Murder of 50-Year-Old Woman in Rajkot.

As per the reports, the incident came to light when two more employees of the hospital came to know about the crime and informed the management. Following this, the management lodged two separate cases at Bawal police station on Tuesday. After this, the survivors were asked to give their statements. Later, the cops nabbed the accused. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and was produced before the court where he was sent to police remand.

