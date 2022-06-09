Hyderabad, Jun 9 (PTI) Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Thursday said police will keep a close watch and take prompt action to prevent violations and control crimes against women and children.

Mahmood Ali, who convened a meeting here to discuss and review crimes against women and children with senior police officials, said in-depth discussions have been made during the meeting on steps to be taken to prevent incidents of heinous and other crimes against the women and children, an official release said.

The Home Minister said Telangana, especially Hyderabad, has a brand image for safety and security of women and maintenance of excellent law and order and the contribution of the state police in this regard is praiseworthy.

Mahmood Ali said all steps from the side of the Police Department will be taken to check the violations in public places and police will increase surveillance and keep close watch within the purview of law under the Hyderabad City Police Act.

He said a decision was taken to have joint action by Police and Excise Departments while enforcing certain restrictions or control violations.

Mahmood Ali said the Women Safety Wing and 'SHE Teams' of Telangana Police will conduct large-scale awareness programmes via social media platforms to the parents through the managements of educational institutions, schools, etc., so that they will have full knowledge of happenings in the name of parties, events etc., and can closely monitor their children from being abused or trapped or misguided, it said.

The Women Safety Wing will also have a meeting with the officials of Women Development and Child Welfare Department and take all viable and possible measures for prevention of abuse and crime against women, Mahmood Ali said.

DGP M Mahendar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta were among senior police officials who were present in the meeting.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of six people, including five juveniles, being apprehended in connection with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad last month.

