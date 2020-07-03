Kolkata, Jul 2 (PTI) A Kolkata Police constable allegedly shot himself dead using his service rifle at the iconic Writers' Building here on Friday, officials said.

Constable Bishwajit Karak, 34, was posted alone at gate number 6 of the British-era building when the incident occurred at 3.25 pm, they said.

He was taken to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the officials said.

Karak was on medication, they said, without specifying.

The building earlier housed the state secretariat.

PTI SCH SOM

