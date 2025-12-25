Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Political leaders across party lines, including the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister, the Leader of Opposition, and senior BJP leaders, paid tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary, remembering his statesmanship, democratic values, and lasting contributions to the state and the nation.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal, and other leaders offered floral tributes to Vajpayee and recalled his legacy.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said Vajpayee was a rare political figure who was respected equally by the ruling side and the opposition. He said:

"Truly, houses can be built easily, but leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee are not made easily. He was a politician who was accepted by both the ruling party and the opposition. Everyone believed that he carried everyone along."

"When we were in Parliament, even then, people would speak of Atal ji by name and say that this is how Atal ji was. His entire life, social and political, was a joyful one. I feel today's politicians should learn a little from him: politics can be competitive, but it should never be based on enmity," Governor Shukla added, recalling Vajpayee's parliamentary stature.

Governor Shukla said Vajpayee devoted his entire life to public service and shared a special bond with Himachal Pradesh.

"He contested elections from Lucknow, but he considered Himachal Pradesh his second home. After Mahatma Gandhi, if any Indian leader received wide international acceptance, it was Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji," he said.

He further noted that Vajpayee was a Bharat Ratna and that another Bharat Ratna, Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, also shares the same birth anniversary.

"Today is the birth anniversary of two Bharat Ratnas. I bow at the holy feet of both," the Governor said.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur described Vajpayee as a rare blend of scholar, leader, poet, and a deeply sensitive human being.

"Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was a personality who was not only a scholar and a leader, but also a poet and an extremely sensitive person at heart. Such individuals are very rare," Thakur said.

He said Vajpayee elevated India's global image during his tenure as Prime Minister.

"While he was Prime Minister, he succeeded in giving India a distinct identity at the global level. We will always remember him for that," he said.

Recalling Vajpayee's oratory, Thakur added, "Whenever he addressed a public meeting, vehicles would fall short and grounds would feel too small because people came in huge numbers to listen to him. People would remain seated till the very end of his speech. The same atmosphere prevailed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha no matter how heated the debate was, the House would fall silent when Atal ji spoke."

Highlighting Vajpayee's contribution to Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said the state would never forget his role.

"Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh was not just a home for him in words. Even as Prime Minister, he would come to Manali and his beloved village and run the Prime Minister's Office from there. The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana ensured road connectivity to villages; without it, many villages in Himachal would still be without roads," he said.

He also credited Vajpayee for the industrial package and significant infrastructure projects.

"The biggest gift to Himachal was the industrial package, which transformed the state into a kind of industrial hub in Asia. The Atal Tunnel at Rohtang is another priceless gift important from tourism, strategic and connectivity perspectives for Lahaul-Spiti and Ladakh," Thakur said, adding, "On his birth anniversary, I bow to Atal ji."

BJP Himachal Pradesh president Rajiv Bindal said Vajpayee was among the world's most outstanding leaders and is remembered by the entire nation as a Bharat Ratna.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was a great leader of the world. The entire country remembers him as a Bharat Ratna," Bindal said.

He said Vajpayee set an example of coalition governance by successfully running a government with 28 parties.

"How a strong government can be run by bringing together many parties Atal ji set that example by leading a nationalist government supported by 28 parties. Only Atal ji could do that," he said.

Highlighting Vajpayee's special attachment to Himachal Pradesh, Bindal added, "Himachal Pradesh will always remain indebted to him. Through the industrial package, lakhs of unemployed youth got jobs. On December 1, 2002, he announced this package at a massive rally in Solan, which turned Himachal into the country's biggest pharma hub."

He also credited Vajpayee for the flagship schemes and his sensitivity as a poet.

"Schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and drinking water projects reflect his special affection for Himachal. He had a poet's heart and was always sensitive towards society. We bow to Atal ji again and again and continue to draw inspiration from him," Bindal said.

Referring to Vajpayee's international stature, Bindal said, "Even while in opposition, Atal ji represented India effectively at the United Nations and earlier served as India's representative to the World Health Organisation. That was his image." (ANI)

