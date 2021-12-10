Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Several political parties on Thursday raised their voices against the statement of the Union Railway Minister in Parliament which stated that there was no proposal for the establishment of a new Railway Zone in Andhra Pradesh or any other state.

Speaking to ANI, K Ramakrishna, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI), Andhra Pradesh said, "People here are disappointed with the attitude of the union government. The Centre has promised to give the Railway Zone at Visakhapatnam and even initiated activities for its establishment in the recent past, but all of a sudden, the minister made a statement that there was no such proposal."

"The CPI along with other like-minded political parties will give a representation to the Union Railway Minister on December 14, 2021, demanding to establish the Railway Zone," Ramakrishna added.

Meanwhile, K Ashok Babu, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader and the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) said, "If the BJP is voted in the State, then only they will give the funds to that State. If the BJP did not have votes, then the central government will not release funds for the development of that State."

"It is not only with respect to Andhra Pradesh but also to all the States across the country," the TDP leader said.

Further, he said that it was surprising to see the decision of the union government and people in the State were disappointed. (ANI)

