Puducherry, May 9 (PTI) The Puducherry government signed a power procurement agreement with public sector Neyveli Lignite Corporation for purchase of 100 MW electricity from the Talabira thermal power project of NLC in Odisha to the Union Territory on Monday.

A release said the agreement was inked between the Secretary to Electricity of Puducherry government T Arun and the Director (Power) of NLC India Limited in the presence of Puducherry Home and Electricity Minister A Namassivayam.

The agreement is related to procurement of power from Talabira Thermal Power Plant of NLC India Limited in Odisha.

The release said the cost of one unit of electricity from the thermal power plant in Talabira would be Rs 3.06 per unit.

Arun later told PTI that the supply of power in keeping with the agreement would be available from 2025-2026. With the supply from NLC, there would be no shortage of electricity, the official added.

Already Puducherry was purchasing around 400 MW power from NLC and with the agreement signed on Monday would be assured supply for the next 10 years.

