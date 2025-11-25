Chamoli, November 25: Badrinath Dham's portals were ceremonially closed for the winter season on Tuesday at 2:56 PM. A large number of devotees gathered to offer prayers on the last day before priest Rawal Amarnath Namboodiri performed the traditional rituals and formally closed the temple gates.

The temple was adorned with 12 quintals of flowers, and the final darshan took place amid the soulful echoes of the song "Bedu Pako Baramasa." As per tradition, the idols of Uddhav and Kuber were brought out of the sanctum, while Goddess Lakshmi was enthroned inside. Lord Badri Vishal was draped in a ghrit kambal (a special ghee-smeared blanket) prepared by the Mana Mahila Mangal Dal. Uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham Portals to Close for Winter Today.

During the winter sojourn, devotees will be able to offer prayers to Lord Badrinath at Yogadhyan Badri in Pandukeshwar. Badarinath is one of the holy shrines for Vaishnavites among the 108 divya desams incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Badrinath town is also a part of the Panch Badri temples, including Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri and Vriddha Badri, along with the Badrinath temple.

The temple is approximately 50 feet tall with a small cupola on top, covered with a gold gilt roof. The Badarinath temple is divided into three parts: the Garbha Griha or the sanctum sanctorum, the Darshan Mandap where rituals are conducted and the Sabha Mandap where pilgrims assemble. At the Badarinath Mandir Gate, directly opposite the main Idol of Lord himself, is seated idol of Bird Garud, vehicle of Lord Badarinarayan. Garud is seen in a sitting position and in prayer with his hands folded. The walls and pillars of the mandapa are covered with intricate carvings. Brawl Over Pictures at Badrinath Temple: Kicks and Punches Fly As Devotees Clash Over Photo Spot at Sacred Shrine in Uttarakhand; Viral Video Surfaces.

The Garbha Griha portion has its canopy covered with a sheet of gold and houses Lord Badari Narayan, Kuber (God of wealth), Narad rishi, Udhava, Nar and Narayan. The complex has 15 idols. Earlier, the portals of the world-famous eleventh Jyotirlinga, Kedarnath Dham, were ceremoniously closed for the winter season at 8:30 am on October 23, which coincided with Bhai Dooj (Kartik Shukla Saptami, Anuradha Nakshatra).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)