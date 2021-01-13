Panaji (Goa) [India], January 13 (ANI): AIIMS team headed by Dr S Rajeshwari, Head of Department, Anesthesiology who examined Union Minister Shripad Naik, ruled out the possibility of shifting Naik to Delhi on Wednesday.

The team expressed satisfaction with the line of treatment given by the Goa Medical College doctors.

"We are very satisfied with his (Naik's) breathing, blood pressure and other health parameters. We have seen him and given advice on how to take him off the ventilator tomorrow," Dr Rajeshwari said to the reporters after evaluating Naik's health.

The AIIMS team also comprised of Dr SB Gaikwad, HOD, Neuro- Radiology and Dr Dalim Kr. Baidya, Addl. Prof. of Anesthesiology.

A team of doctors from AIIMS New Delhi visited Goa Medical College Hospital yesterday night.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present.

"Union Minister Shripad Naik, who is currently undergoing treatment at ICU of Goa Medical College after being injured in an accident, might be taken to Delhi for treatment if needed," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

Naik, Union Minister of State for Defence met an accident near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on Monday. Naik along with his wife and personal assistant were on their way to Gokarna from Yellapur. His wife Vijaya Naik and the personal assistant died in the accident.

"The doctors at 7 am this morning informed him that Naik is stable. However, he has been shifted to CCU (Cardiac Care Unit)," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday. (ANI)

