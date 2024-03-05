Indore, Mar 5 (PTI) The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs on Tuesday seized about 368 grams of gold worth more than Rs 20 lakh from a beautician after she landed at Indore airport from Sharjah, an official said.

Acting on specific inputs, the AIU of Indore Customs Commissionerate intercepted the female passenger who travelled on an Air India Express flight.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India’s First Under-River Metro Tunnel in Kolkata on March 6 (Watch Videos).

The woman was hiding the sprayed gold powder between the layers of the leggings she was wearing during the journey, the official said.

The woman, a resident of Delhi, claimed to have brought the foreign gold to India for her financial gain.

Also Read | Indian Navy Responds to Suspected Drone Attack on Liberia-Flagged MV MSC Sky II in Gulf of Aden.

Further investigation is underway.

Smuggling of gold in any form is restricted under the Customs Act, of 1962, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)