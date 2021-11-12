Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 11 (ANI): Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh has said that white paper on the power sector tabled by state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday in the state assembly was "a matter of public interest" and the brunt of actions taken in the past would be borne by the people of the state for the next 25 years.

"It is a matter of public interest. It was sheer loot of the state exchequer for which Punjab would have to bear the brunt for the next 25 years," Pargat Singh said in the state assembly.

Also Read | Gujarat Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Strangled to Death in Bharuch District.

"This issue relates to the state and the future of Punjabis. The state has a burden of Rs 3 lakh crore for which we have to pay a whopping interest to the tune of Rs 30000-35000 crore," he added.

Pargat Singh slammed SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and said that he "inked Power Purchase Agreements which have further plunged the state into even deeper financial crisis."

Also Read | ISI Supporting Infiltration Bids In India, Pakistani Terrorist Reveals to NIA.

Channi said in a tweet that action will be taken for wrongdoing and accountability will be fixed.

"Punjab government tabled a White Paper on power sector including PPA agreements signed during Akali regime in the Vidhan Sabha today. I want to reiterate my firm stand to Punjabis that now accountability will be fixed and exemplary action to be initiated against perpetrators," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)