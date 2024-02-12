Bhubaneswar, Feb 12 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday distributed appointment letters to 384 youths of Odisha as part of the Rozgar Mela launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pradhan congratulated the newly inducted recruits who have achieved success after hard work.

Also Read | Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest: Union Ministers To Meet With Farmer Leaders in Chandigarh, Tractor-Trolleys Start From Punjab To Join March.

Rozgar Mela, which was launched under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provides an opportunity to empower youths to directly participate in the development of the nation, he said, adding, that the hard work of the recruited youths will take the country forward.

Stating that India has a strong economy due to the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, Pradhan said, "India has become the fifth largest economy in the world and is poised to become the third largest economy by another three years".

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stone of Shri Kalki Dham, CM Yogi Adityanath Oversees Preparations.

Nowadays, skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling have become a routine programme. New technologies are evolving with time. The digital world is taking India forward, he said.

The Union Education minister said, "By 2047, when India will be moving towards the goal of a developed nation, the newly recruited candidates need to make efforts from today itself to multiply their skills during the next 25 years."

In 2036, Odisha will celebrate 100 years of its formation as a linguistic-based separate state. India will develop only if Odisha develops, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)