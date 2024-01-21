Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Hours before Lord Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a devotee of Lord Ram reached the temple city in a customised bike, resembling a 'Ram Rath'.

Vijay Kumar, a resident of Maharashtra who is an interior designer by profession, designed this 'Ram Rath' and rode 1800 kilometres from Maharashtra and reached Ayodhya.

"I was invited to the Sri Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha event on January 22 by Vishwa Hindu Parishad. I did not get train tickets. So I thought of coming via bike. I thought that I should take the bike in such manner that makes Sri Ram Lalla happy. Sri Ram Lalla should think that his bhakt is coming. So I designed this bike," Kumar said speaking to ANI on Sunday.

The devotee said that he has brought soil from Chhatrapati Shivaji's birthplace along with him and collected water from five rivers on his way.

"I made it a point that there should be adequate place for storage. Since I am riding from Maharashtra, I brought soil from Chhattrapati Shivaji's birthplace. I have also brought water from five rivers- Godavari, Narmada, Triveni, Sindh, Parvati and Yamuna while coming," he said.

Speaking about his profession, Kumar said, "I am an interior designer. I design flats and furniture. I designed this Ram Rath myself."

On the cost incurred in making this specialised vehicle, Kumar said, "I incurred a cost of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 in making this Ram Rath."

The devotee said that he has brought clothes, food, bedding and shoes with him.

"I have made a place to keep shoes at the back because, in the front, I was bringing Lord Ram's idol," Kumar said.

Speaking on the special features in his 'Ram Rath', he said, "There are two batteries just like cars. There is a sound system as well; I played Ram Bhajans while on my way."

"It took me nine days to come here from Maharashtra," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on Monday. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

