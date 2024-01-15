New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): In a momentous declaration, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Alok Kumar revealed plans for a grand initiative spanning 56 countries, as dignitaries come together to extend invitations to 10 crore homes for 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Temple.

"We will go to 10 crore households across 56 countries of the world and invite them...that they will have to come together at their nearby temple to watch this event," said VHP International Working President Alok Kumar on the 'Pran Pratishta' of Ram Temple.

Pran Pratistha, also known as Murthi Sthapana, is a Hindu and Jain ritual that involves consecrating a deity idol (Murti) in a temple. The ritual involves reciting hymns and mantras to invite the deity to be a resident guest, and then opening the Murti's eyes for the first time.

The initiative, set to culminate on January 22, 2024, involves presenting consecrated rice at Ayodhya's Ramlala temple. The event aims not only for individual observation but collective participation, symbolizing the readiness of the Hindu community to embrace global responsibilities.

Alok Kumar, joined by Duta President Ajay Bhagi Ji and DUSU President Tushar Dedha Ji, emphasized the significance of this initiative.

"This event is not just for individual viewing but is meant for collective participation. So When people gather at neighbourhood temples, witnessing and participating in aarti, standing united, it will convey to the entire world that the Hindu community is now ready to uphold its responsibilities towards the global Hindu family" VHP leader Alok Kumar said.

Alok Kumar voiced apprehensions about disrespectful remarks within the INDIA alliance, asserting that such comments may test the patience of the Hindu community. Alok Kumar stated, "It seems to me that some members of the INDIA alliance have developed a habit of making disrespectful remarks, even to the extent of disrespecting God. Some say it's about dengue, others claim that the temple bell is hypocritical or foolish. All these reactions are awaiting the patience of the Hindu community, and they are ready to respond to this test of the Hindu society".

Delhi Technological University's Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, expressed gratitude for the honour of receiving an invitation.

"January 22, 2024, is destined to be etched in the history of India--a day when the world witnesses India's pride, resolve, and grandeur. This is a matter of pride and honour for all of us. This event holds immense significance as a symbol of India's identity, its commitment, and the splendour that the world is about to witness. The temple in Ayodhya stands not just as a divine presence in our hearts but as a symbol of India's pride. Today, for its invitation, we are honoured by the presence of the respected Alok Ji. I consider myself extremely fortunate that he has extended this invitation to me, expressing heartfelt gratitude to him. Delhi University, in every way, is connected to this initiative, and it is a matter of great respect for all of us" Yogesh Singh, Vice-chancellor, of Delhi Technological University said.

Professor Shri Prakash Singh from Delhi University expressed profound gratitude for the blessed 'akshat'.

"The blessed 'akshat' (rice grains) used in the worship of Lord Ram has graced our home. There is no greater fortune than this. Our lineage has been duly honoured, our village deities have been revered, and we are all grateful that the 'akshat' has reached us through the esteemed Alok Ji" Professor Prakash Singh, Delhi University said.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. (ANI)

