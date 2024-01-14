Gurugram, January 14: The body of Divya Pahuja, a former Gurugram-based model and girlfriend of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli that was recovered on January 13 -- eleven days after she was shot dead at a hotel here, was cremated on Sunday by her family members. Divya, 27, was allegedly killed by Abhijeet Singh, the owner of Hotel City Point where she was staying.

Her family members performed the last rites here on late Sunday evening. Her body was brought to Gurugram after a medical board conducted an autopsy in Hisar on Sunday afternoon. Divya's body was recovered from a canal in Tohana in Haryana's Fatehabad district on Saturday. Divya Pahuja Murder Case: Body of Ex-Model, Who Was Shot Dead at Hotel in Gurugram, Recovered From Haryana Canal (Watch Video).

"After the postmortem of the body, it was handed over to the family members of Divya. They performed the last rites here in Gurugram," spokesperson of Gurugram Police, Subhash Boken, said. Meanwhile, an accused in the case Balraj Gill, who was arrested on January 11 in Kolkata, has been sent to four-day police custody. Gill had allegedly disposed of Divya's body after she was killed on January 2.

Following his arrest in Kolkata, he was brought to Gurugram, and presented on Sunday at a court that sent him to police custody. According to the police, Divya and Abhijeet were in a relationship. Abhijeet told the police that he killed her in a fit of rage after she refused to delete some of his objectionable photos from her mobile phone. Divya Pahuja Murder Case: Gurugram Police Recover Former Model's Body From Canal in Haryana.

The police are, however, yet to recover the 'murder weapon' which was reportedly thrown away by Abhijeet after killing Divya. Balraj Gill had revealed during the transit remand that he and Ravi Banga had thrown Divya's body in Bakhra Canal in Patiala.

Five teams of Gurugram Police were involved in tracking Balraj and Amit who had absconded along with Divya's body since January 2. Divya's body was identified by a tattoo on her back. Also, a clue regarding the whereabouts of the body was received after the arrest of Balraj Gill.

In connection with Divya's murder, the police have so far arrested six persons including the prime accused, Abhijeet Singh, his aides Om Prakash, Hemraj, Balraj Gill, Parvesh, and a woman, Megha. The woman had helped Abhijeet in hiding documents and personal belongings of Divya.

Om Prakash and Hemraj had helped Abhijeet to drag Divya's body into the boot of a BMW car. Parvesh had supplied the murder weapon to Abhijeet. Divya came in contact with Abhijeet through a jailed gangster, Binder Gujjar.

Binder Gujjar is said to be the prime conspirator in the alleged "fake encounter" of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, along with the Gurugram Police, which took place in Mumbai in 2016. Divya was the prime accused in the case. Later, she was arrested in connection with the gangster's murder, and she spent seven years in jail.

She was granted bail last year in June by the Bombay High Court. Divya's family has alleged that her murder was conspired by Sandeep Gadoli's family members, along with Abhijeet.

