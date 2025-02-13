Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): More than 1.47 million devotees have taken a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati on Thursday, according to Uttar Pradesh government officials.

Among them, 5 lakh are Kalpavasis, while 9.79 lakh are pilgrims participating in the ongoing Mahakumbh, which continues to attract devotees from across the globe for one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

As of February 12, the total number of devotees who have taken a dip in the Triveni waters has exceeded 482.9 million, marking a significant milestone in the grand event.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai along with the Council of Ministers, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Governor, MPs, and MLAs left for Prayagraj on Thursday to take a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025.

Before his departure, CM Sai while speaking to reporters, expressed gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Speaker of the UP legislative assembly for inviting him to attend the Mahakumbh.

"Our Council of Ministers, Speaker of our Legislative Assembly, the Governor, Members of Parliament and MLAs -- all are going to Prayagraj to take a holy dip in Maha Kumbh. I am thankful to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the speaker of the UP assembly for inviting us..." said CM Sai.

Meanwhile, the 'snan' for Magh Purnima concluded successfully on Wednesday, according to the administration.

Urban Development Department Secretary Anuj Jha said that the conclusion of the 'snan' was a major milestone.

"The snan of Maghi Purnima has concluded successfully. It is a huge milestone for us. Lakhs of Kalpavasis and crores of pilgrims have visited here in the last month. Urban Development was the nodal department, and all the arrangements were made efficiently..." Jha said speaking to ANI.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

